NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The New Ellenton Fire Department wants to warn residents of a phone scam.

If you receive a call soliciting donations for local first responders, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761.

The Fire Chief says his firefighters are not collecting money.

He wants to reminder people not to give out their financial information over the phone.

