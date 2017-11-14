Proclamation declaring November 14th “World Diabetes Day” in Aiken County goes before council

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – People living with Diabetes will soon be recognized with a day dedicated to raising awareness of the incurable disease.

A proclamation declaring November 14th as “World Diabetes Day” in Aiken County is going before county council on Tuesday.

A person diagnosed with the disease is incapable of producing insulin, a hormone necessary to convert food into energy.

Currently Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in South Carolina.

