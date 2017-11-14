Proclamation declaring November 14th “World Diabetes Day” in Aiken County goes before council

By Published:
Diabetes
Diabetes

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – People living with Diabetes will soon be recognized with a day dedicated to raising awareness of the incurable disease.

A proclamation declaring November 14th as “World Diabetes Day” in Aiken County is going before county council on Tuesday.

A person diagnosed with the disease is incapable of producing insulin, a hormone necessary to convert food into energy.

Currently Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in South Carolina.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s