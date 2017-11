SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is stressing how important nuclear power plants are to the state.

He spoke in Ridgeland Monday, about the two failed projects at current plants in South Carolina, in terms of the proposed tax plan in Washington, D.C.

He says the state could use the proposed nuclear production tax credits.

Graham went on to say it has been a long time since the U.S. has built a new power plant.