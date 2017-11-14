Suspect WANTED for questioning in reference to Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a suspect who is wanted for questioning in reference to Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

The crime took place on Sept. 23 at Hibbett Sports and City Gear in Augusta, Ga. at 1631 Gordon Highway.

If you have any information concerning the subject please contact Investigator Michelle Hunter Walden or any Financial Crimes Investigator who is a part of the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office at, 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

All callers can remain anonymous.