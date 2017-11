AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night is the night, for Country music fans!

The annual Guitar Pull is here.

Gates to James Brown Arena open up at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. tonight.

The lineup includes Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, Randy Houser, Lee Brice, Brett Young, and Big and Rich.

This is the 19th year for the show in Augusta.