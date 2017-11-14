Thomson Four-Star CB Tutt Picks Auburn

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Thomson’s Christian Tutt has been one of the most heavily recruited high school football players in the CSRA in recent history. During his freshman season, Tutt earned a five-star designation — the highest possible ranking for a recruit. Ever since that point, the defensive back has received Division I scholarship offers from many of the nation’s top programs.

Tuesday afternoon Tutt ended his long, high profile recruitment by choosing one of those big time programs: Auburn University.

“Coach Malzahn — for the next couple of years, he’s going to have a good team,” Tutt smiled, while discussing his choice. “And the situation that they’re in right now, they need cornerbacks. It’s SEC ball and I’m three hours away from home, so it was just a perfect match for me.”

But football aside, this day was also for Christian’s older brother, Christopher, who passed away last summer in a car accident.

“My emotions were high today,” Christian said. “You know, I was thinking about my brother a lot and I wish he could be here but ya know at least he got the chance to walk into the stadium with me, so that meant a lot to me.”

Tutt said he will make his verbal commitment official when he signs with Auburn University next month.