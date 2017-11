Aiken, SC (WJBF) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Aiken.

It broke out just before 6am Wednesday at a home on 121 Troon Way, that’s near Houndslake Country Club.

The roof of the two-story home has collapsed.

Dispatch tells NewsChannel 6 that the homeowner called in the fire, but when crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames and the homeowner couldn’t be found.

