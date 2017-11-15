Commissioners back and forth got testy

AUGUSTA.Ga (WJBF) To some Commissioners Tuesday’s Administrative Services committee seemed more like the wild, wild, west.

“I made a call out to Clint Eastwood in Hollywood and this yesterday was called the good the bad and the ugly,” said Commissioner Grady Smith.

Commissioner Marion Williams who chairs the committee wanted to know who authorized Commissioner Sammie Sias to attend the Region 6 ems council meeting

Williams has been speaking out about the incident.

“They’re just out of control. It’s been a witch hunt I think from the beginning I’m very disappointed in how the commissioner went to that meeting,” said Commissioner Williams.

Williams called for a public explanation during the committee meeting, causing a clash when he called on Commissioner Sias to comment.

“I’m going to say what I’m going to say I got elected just like, Sias said, “let’s talk about these meetings,” said Sias.

“Hold it hold it you don’t run nothing here now I don’t know what you run at the ambulance service you don’t run nothing here,” Williams interrupted.

“You don’t run me,” answered Sias,

“You don’t run nothing here,” said Williams

“You don’t run me, I’m going to say what I say,” said Sias.

“You’re going to respect this chair today,” said Williams.

The heated exchanged even prompted the deputy marshal who serves as security to approach the front of the chamber.

“He got right down there with MS Jackson, it was kind of like I’m here he needed to it kind of calmed it down,” said Commissioner Smith/

Commissioner Smith says the Williams and Sias exchanged show both are just passionate about this issue and he don’t think it makes the commission look bad.

“You got to kind of stick up for what you believe in because if you don’t someone will push their agenda through,” said Commissioner Smith.

hese two commissioners were pushing and pushing back. In Augusta George Eskola