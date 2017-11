AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some people across the CSRA are waking up this morning after a night of country music for a good cause.

Guitar Pull is a big event that gives back in an even bigger way.

The concert has helped thousands of families since it kicked off 19 years ago, bringing in more than $400,000 dollars total.

The 2017 lineup included Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, Randy Houser, Lee Brice, Brett Young, and Big & Rich.