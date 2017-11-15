Hospitals around CSRA support viral #MeToo campaign

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – A social media hashtag “MeToo” started earlier this fall and it’s empowering assault victims to speak up.

“It is a powerful movement and we need to continue the momentum,” said Julie Kneuker, Crisis Specialist.

“We’ll meet those patients where ever they are and do whatever they need,” said Caryn Bankenship, Sexual assault nurse examiner at Doctors Hospital.

The specialist say assault almost always happens from power or control.

“We hope victims can use this movement to reach out to us, we’re here in our community we’ve been serving the community for over 40 years and everything that we can do we do free,” said Julie Kneuker, Crisis Specialist.

Experts say the hard part is trying to get victims to speak on their situation.

“Only about 30% of victims report,” said Julie Kneuker, Crisis Specialist.

“It takes a lot of bravery for a victim to come out and say what happened, especially males, anybody,” said Caryn Bankenship, Sexual assault nurse examiner at Doctors Hospital.

Nurses who specialize in sexual assault say, that whomever victims first come in contact with after they are assaulted is key to giving the victim a voice– the creation of the hashtag ‘me too’– is a start to giving victims a much louder voice.

“If you see something or hear something, say it,” said Julie Kneuker, Crisis Specialist.

“There are people out there that believe you and that can give you the support and help that you need and without people coming forward we’ll never know,” said Caryn Bankenship, Sexual assault nurse examiner at Doctors Hospital.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, information is provided below:

Rape Crisis and Sexual Assualt Services

1350 Walton Way – Augusta, GA 30901-2612

706.724.5200 (24 hour) or 1.800.656.HOPE (4673)

Facebook.com/RCSAS

http://www.rapecrisisaugusta.org