People who frequent Pendleton King Park hate to see it go

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local park might have been sold to a local developer, upsetting several people who spend a lot of time there. NewsChannel 6 learned that Pendleton King Park, on Troupe Street near Kissingbower Road, was possibly sold to Winchester Homebuilders a month ago for $1.2 million.

We spoke with Pendleton King Park Foundation President Jim Blount after he issued a press release about the move.

“You can walk the street and talk to people and mention Pendleton King Park and most everyone has a memory of something that’s pleasurable to them,” Blount said of the park.

That’s exactly what we did. And throughout the park, we found people in love with the green space.

Melanie Denman, who lives in Augusta, is one of those people who has been going to the park her entire life.

“[I used to] Ride my bike through the asphalt area because the old playground used to be over there.”

Denman told us her father used to bring her to Pendleton King Park when she was a child. Now, she takes her grandson Channing. She is one of many people not happy about news of the park turning into a place where people will live.

Laura Johnson did not like the news either.

“Basically, when we turn onto Troupe she knows where we’re at,” Johnson said of the park’s Bark Park. It’s where her dog Terabyte and others look forward to meeting up for an afternoon play. The Bark Park is just one of the features Pendleton King Park Foundation Secretary Cindy O’Brien said makes it the best park in the area.

“We have a world class disc golf course,” O’Brien said. “We started and launched disc golf in Augusta. We have a waterfall project that fills lake Elizabeth.”

Blount is still unsure of whether there was actually a sale because he said the Foundation is an outside entity.

“There are three trustees and we’re not sure if all are on board or not. We really don’t know,” he said.

We asked, “Do you think it’s about money?”

O’Brien replied, “It could be. I think money is the driving force with so many things.”

The trustees of the King Trust released a statement. They said they want to work with a buyer who will address the needs of all stakeholders.

The City of Augusta released a statement late Wednesday evening.

Augusta has a long relationship with the trustees of the Pendleton King Park, dating back to 1958. It is important to know that the park was established to fulfill the wishes of the late Henry B. King, who wanted the park to honor the perpetual memory of his son, Pendleton King. The wish, contained in Mr. King’s will, specified that the land be used as “a public park for the use of Pendleton Camp and of the City of Augusta and for the protection and preservation of its wild life, both animal and vegetable.” Acting in good faith, Augusta has partnered with the trustees, paying $1 each year since 1958 to lease the Park and to provide City resources to maintain and improve the Park. In recent years, the cost of these resources has exceeded $150,000 per year. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of dollars of SPLOST funds have been expended to provide capital improvements to the Park. The current lease ends on January 1, 2018. The City remains hopeful that a amicable solution can be reached regarding Pendleton King Park.

We will continue to follow this story.

Photojournalist: Anthony Sherrod