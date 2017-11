SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina is hosting a statewide drill today on what to do in a total blackout.

The South Carolina emergency operations center will be fully activated today.

The emergency management division and other state agencies will practice how to deal with widespread outages in case of a cyber-attack.

This exercise called Gridex is part of a nationwide simulation happening this week.

The drill begins at 10:00 a.m.