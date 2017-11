Related Coverage Starbucks manufacturing facility to expand soon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Attention caffeine addicts!! Soon, Starbucks will roast coffee beans in the Garden City.

The coffee giant’s facility in south Augusta makes “Via”, their instant coffee.

Today, they broke ground on a 140,000 square foot roasting addition. The expansion costs $120-million. 100 jobs will be added, meaning there will now be just shy of 300 positions at the facility.

Starbucks says one in six of their employees here in Augusta are either veterans or military spouses.