Talks emerge of turning Pendleton King Park in housing development

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Big changes could be coming to a popular park in Augusta with talks of turning Pendleton King Park into a housing development.

As of this afternoon, Trustee Clarence Baronowski says he sold the park a month ago for $1.2 million.

He says the developer it was sold to is Winchester Homebuilders. That’s a local company on Pleasant Home Road.

Baronowski says he reached out to the mayor and the city administrator a year ago proposing the city purchase the park for $1 million.

But he says that communication went unanswered.

Pendleton King Park Foundation board members we spoke with say they are just learning about the sale.

One member says she hates to see it happen because they put thousands of dollars, many of them donated, into the park.

The city has a lease to the park until the end of the year.

