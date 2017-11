COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Columbia County dispatchers, there has been an accident on Columbia Road and Hereford Farm Road in Evans.

The call came in to dispatch around 7:01 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The accident involved a truck and passenger car and injuries were reported.

The Eastbound lane on has been shut down and traffic will be directed.

All drivers are asked to use caution.