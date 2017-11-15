WJBF Scholar Athlete: Thomas Jefferson Academy’s Warthen Evans

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — Warthen Evans does it all at Thomas Jefferson Academy.

He’s a two-time all-region baseball player, an all-region football player, and he plays basketball and runs track. Evans is also one of the top students in his class academically. He said the lessons he’s learned from his family and the Jaguar community have led to the success he’s had on and off the field.

“My parents, coaches and teachers all motivated me,” Evans said. “They taught me not to accept anything less than perfect. [They also told me] failure is not an option and don’t short [myself].”

His mother, Julie Evans, said she’s most proud of who he is as a person.

“He just has a big heart in everything and with everyone,” Julie Evans said. “He encourages everyone around him. He’s a leader in the classroom, in every sport he plays and in the community. He tries to get people to volunteer with him, so I just think it’s his heart.”

Evans said he will either attend the University of Georgia or Georgia Southern University. He wants to major in Agricultural business, so he can return to Louisville and help his father with the farm that has been in their family for nearly 100 years.