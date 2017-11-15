Wrens Police Chief resigns, arrest warrant issued

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the Wrens Police Chief has resigned.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the police chief of Wrens for falsifying training records.

The Georgia Peace Officers Standard and Training Counsel confirms an investigation is currently underway.

Right now, they confirm documents were falsified for at least one officer.

Chief Garry McCord has until Friday to turn himself in.

Ashley Campbell will have much more on this tonight on NewsChannel 6 at 5.