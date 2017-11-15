Wrens Police Chief resigns, arrest warrant issued

WJBF Staff Published:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the Wrens Police Chief has resigned.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the police chief of Wrens for falsifying training records.

The Georgia Peace Officers Standard and Training Counsel confirms an investigation is currently underway.

Right now, they confirm documents were falsified for at least one officer.

Chief Garry McCord has until Friday to turn himself in.

Ashley Campbell will have much more on this tonight on NewsChannel 6 at 5.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s