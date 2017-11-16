Coliseum Authority members request call meeting

By Published: Updated:

(AUGUSTA,Ga) NewsChannel six has learned that two members of the Coliseum Authority have  requested a special called meeting for next Tuesday to discuss arena site selection.

Member Darren Smith who supported the old Regency Mall for as the site for a new confirms the request.

Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson says he does not support a called meeting for Tuesday of next week because with the Thanksgiving Holiday members will be out of town and unable to attend.

He says there was no pressing business so the  Coliseum Authority will meet at it’s regular scheduled time on November 28th.

In August The Authority voted four to two to build a new arena at Regency Mall, even though consultants said it wasn’t the highest ranked  site for a new arena.

 

 

 

 

