GEORGIA (WJBF) – An Evans Georgia attorney could land a big job for the state of Georgia, with President Trump’s blessing.

Bobby Christine, who served for 10 years in Augusta’s DA office, is expected to be nominated to be the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Senators Isakson and Perdue applaud the announcement that would name Christine as the US Attorney for 43 of 159 counties in this region of the state.