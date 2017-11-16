Grovetown excited for second round playoff game

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — The Grovetown Warriors held on to beat Lovejoy 35-27 last Friday to win their first playoff game in school history.

Grovetown is now preparing for its first Sweet 16 appearance, and the toughest game of the season. The Warriors travel to 6A No. 1 Lee County on Friday.

“Our kids are very excited,” Grovetown head coach Damien Postell said. “They’ve practice hard. We feel like they are prepared at this point. They’re focused, and as long as we stay focused on what we have to do, I think we’ll be fine.”

The Warriors understand how big a win over the top-ranked Trojans would be.

“It would mean a lot,” senior quarterback Jahmar Bingham said. “Not even just for the football players, but for the parents and the people who work in the community. It would mean a lot for everybody because that’s where they’re from.”

“It would be huge for the community,” Postell said. “Being as new as we are, [Grovetown opening] in 2009, [a win] would take us to another level.”

Both the Warriors and the Trojans are looking to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 Friday night.