House passes sweeping GOP tax overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on House consideration of the tax overhaul (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The House has passed a sweeping Republican tax bill cutting taxes for corporations and many people. It puts GOP leaders closer to delivering to President Donald Trump a crucial legislative achievement after nearly a year of failures.

The House voted 227-205 along party lines to approve the bill, which would bring the biggest revamp of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

Most of the House bill’s reductions would go to business. Both the Senate and House would slash the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent and reduce levies on millions of partnerships and certain corporations, including many small businesses.

Personal income tax rates for many would be reduced through some deductions, and credits would be reduced or eliminated. But projected federal deficits would grow by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade.

___

12:15 p.m.

Democrats are using new projections by Congress’ nonpartisan tax analysts to call the Senate Republican tax bill a boon to the wealthy that boosts middle-income families’ taxes.

The Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that starting in 2021, many families earning less than $30,000 would have tax increases under the bill. By 2027, families earning up to $75,000 would face higher levies, while those earning more would get tax cuts.

Republicans say the new calculations reflect two provisions in the bill.

The Senate measure ends personal income tax cuts beginning in 2026 because Republicans needed to reduce the bill’s costs to obey the chamber’s budget rules.

It also abolishes the requirement under former President Barack Obama’s health care law that people buy insurance. That means fewer people getting federally subsidized coverage – which analysts consider a tax boost.

___

11:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived at the Capitol to encourage House Republicans who are about to push a $1.5 trillion tax package through their chamber.

The closed-door meeting comes as GOP leaders hope that by Christmas, they will give Trump and themselves their first legislative triumph this year.

House approval was expected later Thursday of the plan to slash corporate tax rates and reduce personal income tax rates while eliminating some deductions and credits.

The Senate Finance Committee is aiming to pass its separate version by week’s end. But some GOP senators want changes.

Republicans say the final measure will bestow lower levies on millions of Americans and spur economic growth by reducing business taxes. Democrats say the measure is disproportionately tilted toward corporations and the wealthy.

___

HOW THE REPRESENTATIVES VOTED

YEAS

Abraham

Aderholt

Allen

Amash

Amodei

Arrington

Babin

Bacon

Banks (IN)

Barletta

Barr

Barton

Bergman

Biggs

Bilirakis

Bishop (MI)

Bishop (UT)

Black

Blackburn

Blum

Bost

Brady (TX)

Brat

Bridenstine

Brooks (AL)

Brooks (IN)

Buchanan

Buck

Bucshon

Budd

Burgess

Byrne

Calvert

Carter (GA)

Carter (TX)

Chabot

Cheney

Coffman

Cole

Collins (GA)

Collins (NY)

Comer

Comstock

Conaway

Cook

Costello (PA)

Cramer

Crawford

Culberson

Curbelo (FL)

Curtis

Davidson

Davis, Rodney

Denham

Dent

DeSantis

DesJarlais

Diaz-Balart

Duffy

Duncan (SC)

Duncan (TN)

Dunn

Emmer

Estes (KS)

Farenthold

Ferguson

Fitzpatrick

Fleischmann

Flores

Fortenberry

Foxx

Franks (AZ)

Gaetz

Gallagher

Garrett

Gianforte

Gibbs

Gohmert

Goodlatte

Gosar

Gowdy

Granger

Graves (GA)

Graves (LA)

Graves (MO)

Griffith

Grothman

Guthrie

Handel

Harper

Harris

Hartzler

Hensarling

Herrera Beutler

Hice, Jody B.

Higgins (LA)

Hill

Holding

Hollingsworth

Hudson

Huizenga

Hultgren

Hunter

Hurd

Jenkins (KS)

Jenkins (WV)

Johnson (LA)

Johnson (OH)

Johnson, Sam

Jordan

Joyce (OH)

Katko

Kelly (MS)

Kelly (PA)

King (IA)

Kinzinger

Knight

Kustoff (TN)

Labrador

LaHood

LaMalfa

Lamborn

Latta

Lewis (MN)

Long

Loudermilk

Love

Lucas

Luetkemeyer

MacArthur

Marchant

Marino

Marshall

Massie

Mast

McCarthy

McCaul

McHenry

McKinley

McMorris Rodgers

McSally

Meadows

Meehan

Messer

Mitchell

Moolenaar

Mooney (WV)

Mullin

Newhouse

Noem

Norman

Nunes

Olson

Palazzo

Palmer

Paulsen

Pearce

Perry

Pittenger

Poe (TX)

Poliquin

Posey

Ratcliffe

Reed

Reichert

Renacci

Rice (SC)

Roby

Roe (TN)

Rogers (AL)

Rogers (KY)

Rokita

Rooney, Francis

Rooney, Thomas J.

Ros-Lehtinen

Roskam

Ross

Rothfus

Rouzer

Royce (CA)

Russell

Rutherford

Ryan (WI)

Sanford

Scalise

Schweikert

Scott, Austin

Sensenbrenner

Sessions

Shimkus

Shuster

Simpson

Smith (MO)

Smith (NE)

Smith (TX)

Smucker

Stewart

Stivers

Taylor

Tenney

Thompson (PA)

Thornberry

Tiberi

Tipton

Trott

Turner

Upton

Valadao

Wagner

Walberg

Walden

Walker

Walorski

Walters, Mimi

Weber (TX)

Webster (FL)

Wenstrup

Westerman

Williams

Wilson (SC)

Wittman

Womack

Woodall

Yoder

Yoho

Young (AK)

Young (IA)

NAYS

Adams

Aguilar

Barragán

Bass

Beatty

Bera

Beyer

Bishop (GA)

Blumenauer

Blunt Rochester

Bonamici

Boyle, Brendan F.

Brady (PA)

Brown (MD)

Brownley (CA)

Bustos

Butterfield

Capuano

Carbajal

Cárdenas

Carson (IN)

Cartwright

Castor (FL)

Castro (TX)

Chu, Judy

Cicilline

Clark (MA)

Clarke (NY)

Clay

Cleaver

Clyburn

Cohen

Connolly

Conyers

Cooper

Correa

Costa

Courtney

Crist

Crowley

Cuellar

Cummings

Davis (CA)

Davis, Danny

DeFazio

DeGette

Delaney

DeLauro

DelBene

Demings

DeSaulnier

Deutch

Dingell

Doggett

Donovan

Doyle, Michael F.

Ellison

Engel

Eshoo

Espaillat

Esty (CT)

Evans

Faso

Foster

Frankel (FL)

Frelinghuysen

Fudge

Gabbard

Gallego

Garamendi

Gomez

Gonzalez (TX)

Gottheimer

Green, Al

Green, Gene

Grijalva

Gutiérrez

Hanabusa

Hastings

Heck

Higgins (NY)

Himes

Hoyer

Huffman

Issa

Jackson Lee

Jayapal

Jeffries

Johnson (GA)

Johnson, E. B.

Jones

Kaptur

Keating

Kelly (IL)

Kennedy

Khanna

Kihuen

Kildee

Kilmer

Kind

King (NY)

Krishnamoorthi

Kuster (NH)

Lance

Langevin

Larsen (WA)

Larson (CT)

Lawrence

Lawson (FL)

Lee

Levin

Lewis (GA)

Lieu, Ted

Lipinski

LoBiondo

Loebsack

Lofgren

Lowenthal

Lowey

Lujan Grisham, M.

Luján, Ben Ray

Lynch

Maloney, Carolyn B.

Maloney, Sean

Matsui

McClintock

McCollum

McEachin

McGovern

McNerney

Meeks

Meng

Moore

Moulton

Murphy (FL)

Nadler

Napolitano

Neal

Nolan

Norcross

O’Halleran

O’Rourke

Pallone

Panetta

Pascrell

Payne

Pelosi

Perlmutter

Peters

Peterson

Pingree

Polis

Price (NC)

Quigley

Raskin

Rice (NY)

Richmond

Rohrabacher

Rosen

Roybal-Allard

Ruiz

Ruppersberger

Rush

Ryan (OH)

Sánchez

Sarbanes

Schakowsky

Schiff

Schneider

Schrader

Scott (VA)

Scott, David

Serrano

Sewell (AL)

Shea-Porter

Sherman

Sinema

Sires

Slaughter

Smith (NJ)

Smith (WA)

Soto

Speier

Stefanik

Suozzi

Swalwell (CA)

Takano

Thompson (CA)

Thompson (MS)

Titus

Tonko

Torres

Tsongas

Vargas

Veasey

Vela

Velázquez

Visclosky

Walz

Wasserman Schultz

Waters, Maxine

Watson Coleman

Welch

Yarmuth

Zeldin

NOT VOTING

Pocan

Wilson (FL)