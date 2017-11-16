Local law enforcement officers recognize Aiken senior citizens with Thanksgiving feast

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken senior citizens are going home stuffed from a Thanksgiving dinner served by local law enforcement officers.

For more than 30 years, the community has come together for the annual Pre-Thanksgiving dinner at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center in Aiken.

Many people loaded down their plates with food, while enjoying the live music performances.

“I’m just enjoying myself and you see I’m enjoying it, I’ve finished my food already.” Aiken resident and senior citizen Maggie Allen said.

There was praying and fellowship among the tables.

Event organizers tell NewsChannel 6 they united to recognize the senior citizens of Aiken, who have shaped the lives of our men and women in blue.

“When you really stop and think about it, when you look back on my life I had a great, great group… set of grandparents on both sides,” said Herbert Schofield, the President of the Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officers Association and Aiken Department of Public Safety Officer.

Officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office hand delivered the hot meals to some elders.

While the Unified Riders Motorcycle Club, the Atomic Dogs Motorcycle Club and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity worked the food line.

“I like to see them smile and the laughter on their face when you served them,” said President of the Unified Riders Motorcycle Club Cornell Tyler.

Aiken-native Kevin Lawrence and his Live PD costar were this years special guests.

The Silver Bluff High graduate says it’s humbling to return to his hometown and give back to the community that raised him.

“If it wasn’t for the elders we probably wouldn’t have all the people who we have here today, such as myself.” Lawrence told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “I’m thankful for the people that I had in the community that actually cared about me.”

On Tues., Nov. 21, the New Zion Branch Ministries of Aiken is hosting its 18th annual Thanksgiving luncheon for the community.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Ellenton Civic Center on Main Street.

