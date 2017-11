Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.

It happened on Jefferson Davis Highway, near Mount Arthur Drive, just before 6 Wednesday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was crossing onto Jefferson Davis, when the motorcycle hit their truck.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, and died on scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured. Highway Patrol is investigating.