SCE&G reveal plans to pay back billions to SC utility customers

South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) logo graphic
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A plan to pay back billions to South Carolina utility customers is making headlines.

SCE&G has proposed a solution to the issues surrounding the abandoned VC Summer Nuclear Station near Columbia.

Here’s how.

The utility wants a rollback of residential electric rates of about five dollars a month for the average customer.

Scanna Shareholders will absorb the net nuclear construction costs through lower earners over 50 years.

The addition of a 540 megawatt natural gas fired power plant to SCE&G from the VC Summer Plant.

SCANNA shareholders would foot that bill.

And the addition of 100 megawatts of large scale solar energy to SCE&G System.

