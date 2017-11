AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Shoreline Drive off of Mike Padgett Highway.

According to Sgt. Shane McDaniel, two male victims were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. He says they were shot on Shoreline Drive and ran to 3866 Mike Padgett Highway where they were picked up.

No information on any suspects was immediately available and victims’ names are being withheld until further notice.