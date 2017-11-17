Augusta on Ice now open to the public

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The inaugural Augusta on Ice is now open to the public. Opening night will consist of a movie screening of the popular Disney film Frozen. Augusta on ice is located at the Augusta Commons between Broad street and Reynolds St. During the event families can experience frosty’s ice slide, an ice skating rink with real ice, a family train ride and photo opportunities with santa. The event will last for 50 days starting on November 17th. General admission tickets are only $5 and unlimited pass is only $20. The event is also partnering with Golden Harvest food bank. They are asking for two canned goods to be donated in exchange for free entry. Doors will open at 4p

For more information visit http://www.Augustaonice.com