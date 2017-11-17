Commission to look at deadline for JBA decision

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders could be sending a message to the coliseum authority to hurry up and make a decision on a new arena.

Back in August the Authority selected Regency Mall as the site of a new James Brown arena.

Tuesday Commissioner Sammie Sias wants city leaders to vote on setting a deadline for a decision.

The motion says if an acceptable agreement is not reached by November 30th at 11pm the Coliseum Authority should move on an select another site.

The proposal has support.

“Right now,you know I could agree with to go ahead and give it a deadline so it will come to an end and we can move on to something else either it’s going to be in south Augusta or it’s not,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

As we reported Yesterday two members of the Coliseum Authority were trying to arrange an a special called meeting for next Tuesday, the day the commission meets, however the Coliseum Authority Chairman says the board will meet at it’s regular scheduled time on November 28th.