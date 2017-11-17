Get in on all the winter fun season at Augusta on Ice

By Published:

Augusta on Ice is here and we have all the details for you in this segment of The Dish.

More about Augusta on Ice:
836 Reynolds Street
Augusta, GA
http://www.augustaonice.com/
https://www.facebook.com/augustaonice/

This holiday season Augusta on Ice introduces a new holiday tradition as it transforms the Augusta Common into a winter wonderland for FIFTY days. Complete with an expansive outdoor ice-skating rink, choreographed light shows and festive decorations, Augusta on Ice is the premier winter festival for all ages.

Frosty’s thrilling ice slide, the Augusta Express train ride and family friendly entertainment will truly create a winter playground for all ages. Celebrate the season with live music, dancing, s’mores, hot chocolate, craft beer and wine. Snap a selfie with Santa and shop delectable confections from Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen.

