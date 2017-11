SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – All state troopers in South Carolina may soon start carrying semi-automatic rifles.

The shotguns they currently carry have a low ammo capacity, and a shorter firing range.

The patrol’s commander putting in a budget request for 600 rifles so troopers can respond to active shooter situations.

About 200 already have the semi-automatics as part of an emergency response team.

50 of them bought their own.