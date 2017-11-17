The Swank Co. joins us to help you conquer your Christmas gift list

By Published:

The Swank Co. won Best of Augusta in 6 categories, including gifts. They join us in this segment of The Dish to help us conquer our Christmas gift list.

More About The Swank Co.:
http://www.shopswankco.com/

Located in Augusta, Georgia, home of the Masters Tournament and southern hospitality, the Swank Company
strives to bring unique products and fresh ideas to our hometown.

Since 2004, The Swank Company has been the leading destination for accessories, clothing, gifts, and home décor.
We strive to carry products that reflect our customer’s personal style and aim to inspire.

We love to help women of all ages and styles find the perfect gift or outfit for themselves; thanks for letting us
share our passion with all of you!

