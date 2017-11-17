Two arrested in Burke County drug bust

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are behind bars after being stopped by investigators on Black Road in Sardis.

46-year-old David Austin Hammond is charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm during the commission of a Crime, and Obstruction of a Law enforcement officer.

36-year-old Stephanie Belanger is charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm during the commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted felon.

The two were found to have methamphetamine and a firearm on them at the time of the arrest on Thursday.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division followed up the arrest with a search warrant of their house on Hancock Landing that night.

Upon investigation, officers found more drugs, money and firearms, some of which were listed as stolen.

Investigators listed the following items as being in the home:

56.3 grams of Methamphetamine

357.5 grams of Marijuana

3.5 grams of Shrooms

23 firearms (19 long guns, 4 handguns)

$7,530 cash

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams stated he is extremely proud of the work conducted by the Narcotics Investigators each day.

“The reduction of drugs in our county helps to reduce violent and property crimes and we are aggressively tackling these problems each day. Removing over 20 guns from the hand of criminals helps to make our community and the entire CSRA safer from those who deal drugs in the area.”