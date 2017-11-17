U.S.C. Aiken students donated food-filled backpacks to 157 students at North Aiken Elementary

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Many Aiken County students won’t go hungry over the Thanksgiving holiday break.

On Friday, the University of South Carolina Aiken students donated backpacks, stuffed with non-perishable food, to kids at North Aiken Elementary.

The book bags contained breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

157 elementary school students, from all grades, were selected to receive the food-filled backpacks.

“It is phenomenal,” said Elisa Sanders-Pee, the Principal North Aiken Elementary. “Anytime any of our community members can come and support our schools, it benefits them I’m sure, because the gift of giving. But it also, our students love to receive from members from our community and of course, they love receive treats.”

“It’s very important to me, because I do have such a good family and have the opportunity to eat on Thanksgiving, and I want other kids, as well, to be able to do the same things.” Madalyn Thomas, the U.S.C.A. Student Coordinator, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The kids at North Aiken Elementary also enjoyed reading with the U.S.C.A.college students on Friday.