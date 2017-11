AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner has confirmed the death of the victim of a fire that happened in October.

Tiquanya Jones died Thursday at 11:39 a.m. at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center.

Jones was admitted to the hospital with burns over 80% of her body.

The fire was at a home on the 3100 block of Skinner Mill Road on October 11th.

The case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.