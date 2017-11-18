FFN: Week 14

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week 14 of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: South Carolina Playoff Games (Quarterfinals)
- Lamar 48, Williston-Elko 14
- Lewisville 24, Ridge Spring-Monetta 28
- Batesburg-Leesville 14, Barnwell 28
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt 15, Carvers Bay 0
SEGMENT 2: Georgia Playoff Games (Second Round)
- Coffee 55, Evans 21
- Cairo 23, Burke County 41
- Thomson 35, Americus-Sumter 34 OT
SEGMENT 3: Georgia Playoff Games continued
- Toombs County 20, Screven County 34
- Jefferson County 21, Benedictine 70
- Darlington 33, Aquinas 14
- Jenkins County 26, ECI 55
EXTRA: Top 3 plays of the week
Other Scores:
GISA 8-man Division I State Championship:
- Northside Christian 22, Wardlaw Academy 72
Georgia Playoffs
- Grovetown 6, Lee County 38
- Lincoln County 14, Irwin County 28
- Washington-Wilkes 20, Manchester 58