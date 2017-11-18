Hundreds gather under an Augusta bridge for a Thanksgiving outreach

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Hundreds gathered under the Calhoun Expressway Bridge at 15th Street Saturday to eat a Thanksgiving meal together.

The Bridge Ministry of the CSRA, a local non profit, held it’s 10th annual Thanksgiving Bridge outreach. All walks of life came to eat a warm meal and hear a message from Mayor Hardie Davis.

We caught up with the event organizer who explained the event started by just feeding homeless people, but has grown to also serve inner city communities.

“The very beginning it was just the life-style I lived before I came to the Lord. What struck my heart the deepest was to go to the people who I felt needed Jesus the most. We came to help the poor, but the poor has helped us more. We come to minister to them, but they minister to us more than we minster to them,” Pastor and CEO of The Bridge Ministries, Roger Gardner, said.

The Bridge Ministries operates under the New Hope Worship Center, and they hold church service under the Calhoun Expressway Bridge at 15th Street every Saturday.

For more information: http://www.bridgecsra.org/