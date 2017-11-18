“Save Our Park” Dozens raise their voices concerning Pendleton King Park

AUGSUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Dozens gathered at Pendleton King Park Saturday to try and save it. A Trustee on the owner’s Will, proposed selling the park to the city, but some in the community are not happy about it.

For 50 years, Pendleton King Park has had a partnership with the City of Augusta and the Trustees of the Will of Henry Barclay King, founder of the Park. Well, that partnership ends on December 31st, and the future of the green space is up in the air, leaving thousands of community members distraught.

“You feel obligated to care for it because it has blessed you so much. We don’t want it removed,” Ellen McGahee told me. She and her family have lived in a home surrounding the park for 34 years.

“My husband grew up here. We are in our sixties. He has long memories as a child,” McGahee added. “We have raised our children here.”

We told you last Wednesday that a Trustee of the Will, Clarence Baronowski said he sold the park for 1.2 million dollars to a home-builder.

“The Will states that is supposed to remain a part and survive another piece of property surrounding the trust called Camp Pendleton,” Billy Franke, who is on the Park’s Foundation said. “I think the Trustees are doing wrong if they don’t honor that because that is what Mr. King wanted. Mr. King died a long time ago. He’s not here to speak for himself.”

The city has leased out the park for one dollar each year for the past 50 years.

Billy Franke told me he personally met with the city on a regular basis for the past three years about the upcoming lease-end, but was left unanswersed.

“We got SPLOST money that the voters of Richmond County gave to our foundation to give to this park,” Franke said. “We took a back seat because the city had other priorities that we would defer ours until the end of the period before we spend our money.”

Franke explained the Foundation spent $50,000 of its own money to complete projects, He added to this day, the city still has not given that money to the Foundation.

“This Park is family memories,” McGahee reminisced. “Sarah flew in from Texas where she now lives, and when she and her dad and I walked down here, we had a particular memory of a Birthday down at the older playground when it was down by the duck pond.”

Diana Brissie and her two kids came to the gathering in memory of Brissie’s daughter, who passed away. There a picture of Brissie and her daughter sitting on a bench in the Park in the 1960’s.

But for another park-goer, one of the most important days of his life happened here– it’s where he and his wife said “I do.”

‘I believe, and I’m sure that the commissioners will come to some kind of agreement,” Commissioner Dennis Williams said. “We may not be able to provide the funding rate of the board of Trustees, but we can find something or some avenue to save the park.”

The Pendleton King Park Foundation has a petition on their website you can sign to help save the park: https://www.change.org/p/comissioners-of-augusta-save-our-park-pendleton-king-park-is-in-danger-of-being-sold-as-a-housing-development/nftexp/ex20/v1/24582585?recruiter=24582585&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page&utm_content=ex20%3Av1

It has already reached nearly 5,000 signatures. Also, the foundation is accepting donations: https://www.pendletonkingpark.com/

Commission will vote Tuesday on the future of the Park– Franke encourages all community members in favor of saving it to come to the meeting wearing green.