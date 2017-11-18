Three arrested on drugs and gun bust in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged three people accused of having drugs, guns and stolen items. Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said the office’s Narcotics Division worked closely with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct a search warrant on the 4000 Block of Quaker Road Saturday. Law enforcement officials arrested 51-year-old Lester Woodard,

44-year-old Michelle Quick

and 59-year-old Michael Oglesby.

During the search, officials discovered possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a least one stolen handgun, guns with altered or removed serial numbers, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and poaching deer. Chief Deputy Blanchard said Woodard was arrested on an initial charge of possession of methamphetamine, Quick was arrested on an initial charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Oglesby was arrested on an initial charge of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

He added this is still an ongoing investigation due to weapons with altered or removed serial numbers, trailers and a RV Camper on the property without VIN numbers and/or tag information that did not match registration information. DNR Officers, Narcotics Officers, Crime Suppression Team Members and Road Patrol Deputies all assisted with the Search Warrant.

“We are blessed to have great DNR Officers in our county that care deeply about the safety and welfare of our local citizens. Working closely with our partners in DNR, our Narcotics Investigators were able to remove dangerous drugs from our streets as well as stolen weapons, altered weapons, and get weapons out of the hands of criminals and a convicted felon. Additionally, we hope to return any located stolen items to their rightful owners.” Stated Chief Blanchard on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office.