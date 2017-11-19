Gone, but never forgotten: Swainsboro community honors Macy Mullis

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF)– The Swainsboro community honored the victims involved in the car crash at a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.

September 28th is a day that shook the entire Swainsboro community. It’s the day a mother and father lost their daughter. And a day two other families wondered if loved ones were going to be okay.

“Love your children. Take care of your children because they are the most important thing to a parent, and when you lose one of them, that’s the worst thing you can ever go through, and I think she would say that,” Susan Kuehne, Macy Mullis’s mom, told me.

23-year old Mullis was killed when a man crashed his car through a Taco Bell in Swainsboro. Five others were injured: 24-year-old Sarah Kersey, Macy’s best friend, and Kersey’s two children. Javier, also knwon as J.R., Rodriguez, Kersey’s step-father was flown to AUMC in critical condition.

“I’m feeling a lot better now that I am home,” Rodriguez said.”I feel like I could have done more. I could have moved someone out of the way. I could have done more, I don’t know, I don’t know.”

And for 7-year old Ike Kersey: “He’s on a walker, and still walks a little funny, but he’s getting better and better everyday,” Trent Kersey, Ike’s dad explained. “My wife as well, she’s getting better and better. My youngest baby is fine.”

Sunday’s event is honor of Macy Mullins, and all proceeds go to the Rodriguez and Kersey families.

18-year old Oliver Cope is charged with felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and one count of 1st degree criminal damage to property.

“I don’t really think it was a motive. I don’t really know what he was thinking,” Rodriguez admitted. “I just don’t know why he would do something like that.”

Macy’s mom told me this isn’t the first she has faced this type of heartbreak. She buried her 16-year-old son nearly a decade ago.

“She is very young, but when God is ready for you, he is ready for you,” Kuehne said. “Nobody could do anything about it. One day I’ll see her again, I’m planning on that.”