One person dead after car crash in Saluda

SALUDA, S.C.(WJBF)- One person is dead after a car crash in Saluda, Saturday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. when South Carolina Highway Patrol says 54-year old Denny Shelton was driving an empty log trailer on Newberry Highway.

Officials say Shelton crashed into a Honda Civic which was attempting to turn left onto the highway.

Highway Patrol says the 45-year old driver of the Honda Civic had to be extracted from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

Shelton and a 4-year old, who was riding with Shelton, were not injured.

Right now, South Carolina Highway Patrol says Shelton is not facing any charges.

The name of the driver who died has not been released.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.

