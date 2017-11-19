Special Report Look Ahead: What goes into road projects in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- It seems every time you turn around Columbia County continues to add new neighborhoods and businesses.

Drivers say the roads aren’t keeping up with the rapid growth.

Road project concerns are even part of Columbia County candidate’s platform as they work to get your vote in the upcoming election.

Traffic Engineering Director Steve Cassell says getting a road project started isn’t as easy as you may think.

“You look at a good solid roadway project like Hardy McManus Road, the soonest you could ever build that would be seven to eight years,” said Cassell.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Campbell will be digging deeper to find out what goes in to getting road projects up and running in Columbia County and why, as Cassell says, projects can take years to build.

Look for her special report Monday on NewsChannel 6 at 6 pm.