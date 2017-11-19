Two people shot and killed in city of Aiken early Sunday morning, investigators searching for suspect

AIKEN, S.C.(WJBF)- The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a shooting suspect, Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of two people shot in Aiken just after midnight.

Officers found two victims sitting in a vehicle parked along Bradby Lane in Hahn Village.

The Aiken County coroner’s office will release the names of the victims once family notifications can be made.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-Crime-SC.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.