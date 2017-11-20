An Airman stationed at Fort Gordon dies during his shift

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – An airman stationed at Fort Gordon died during his shift last week.

Tech Sergeant Michael Clardy was assigned to the 31st Intelligence Unit.

He died Wednesday in his work center on post.

According to a press release from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, the 34-year-old Airman was a mission manager.

In the release, Lt. Col. Andy Freeman, 31st IS commander said, “This is truly a tragic time for each member of our squadron, having to say goodbye to a beloved colleague,”

He says, “This certainly weighs heavily on all of us, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and fellow Airmen during this terrible time.”

He served in the Air Force since Sept. 24, 2004.

The incident is being investigated, but no foul play is suspected.