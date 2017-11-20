Annual James Brown turkey giveaway celebrates the spirit of giving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The James Brown Turkey giveaway kicked off its annual tradition of giving on Monday. The events gives away free turkeys to help feed hundreds of families in Augusta. The event is located at Dyess Park and is sponsored by the James Brown Foundation. Many people that waited in line have come for the past several years. The tradition started in 1991 and Deanna Brown, the daughter of the late Godfather of Soul says it’s a tradition that she plans to continue.

“Each year we’re just more thankful God has blessed us and brought us some wonderful people who work with us and wonderful sponsors. It’s just a blessing that there are people who step up because they realize that people do need help.” Brown says.

Jennifer Splichal, was in line at around five in the morning to receive a turkey for her four-year-old daughter who wanted to invite her classmates over for Thanksgiving dinner. She says after seeing the devastation from recent hurricanes across the country she knew that many people wouldn’t be able to celebrate Thanksgiving. Splichal braved the cold with her youngest son to ensure she received a turkey for her family.

The foundation is now preparing to collect toy donations for their annual Toy giveaway held at the James Brown Arena on December 22nd. Registration will be held on:

November 25, December 2nd, and December 9th.