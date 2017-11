BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – After shootings in Texas, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office wants to train to keep residents safe in such a situation.

They will be holding a training session today for church leaders in the area.

The Training Division will be hosting pastors, leaders, and security personnel for local churches and places of worship today from 10 a.m. until noon.

Invitations have been mailed to all local churches.