NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Former North Charleston officer Michael Slager is all set for sentencing.

In May, Slager pleaded guilty in the deadly shooting of Walter Scott.

It happened back in April of 2015.

Judge David Norton will decide Slager’s fate on December 4th.

He pleaded guilty to violating Scott’s civil rights.

Federal prosecutors are urging the judge to consider a life sentence.