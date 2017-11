ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF)/(WSB-TV) – On Monday, Nov. 20, in Atlanta, the Georgia Dome will be brought down.

With the new $6.1 million Mercedes Benz stadium opening this year, the dome is no longer needed.

Police say several streets and parts of the transit system will close for the historic blast.

The Atlanta Falcons started playing in the Georgia Dome in 1992.

The implosion is set to happen at 7:30 a.m. and be streamed live from WSB-TV.