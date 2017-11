AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The James Brown Turkey Giveaway is getting underway Monday, Nov. 20.

It’s happening at Augusta’s Dyess Park.

The line is already forming to pick up pre-ordered turkeys.

The turkeys are scheduled to be given away at 8 a.m.

You must have pre-registered to participate.

If there are any turkey’s left, anyone not registered will be eligible to receive one.

The Turkey giveaway was started by soul singer James Brown in the early 90’s.