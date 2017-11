AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Local non-profit organization, We Have Each Other, will host the first-ever “Health and Wealth” Seminar today.

The organization hopes to use funds to provide a meal for the local women’s shelter for Thanksgiving.

Topics covered will include credit awareness, financial security, diabetes, blood pressure and more.

The event will be held today from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Diamond Lakes Community Center.