MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in McDuffie County.

It happened on the 2300 block of White Oak Road, Monday.

Coroner Foster Wylie says 44-year old Dexter Martin was driving an asphalt truck when he suddenly went off the road and crashed in a field.

Martin died at University Hospital McDuffie from blunt force trauma after hitting his head on the steering wheel at the time of the crash.

Georgia State Patrol is handing the accident.