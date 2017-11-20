Pendleton King Park Foundation fighting to preserve the green space

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– “Save Our Park”: A movement that kicked off last week to preserve one of Augusta’s last and largest green spaces. A Pendleton King Park trustee went to commission in hopes to sell the park to a home development company. Well, PKP Foundation members are not having it. They will go in front of commission at 4 pm Tuesday, November 21st.

“Our whole intent is to keep the park a park. As the will states, a perpetual memorial to John Pendleton King II,” Jim Blount, President of the Pendleton King Park Foundation, told me.

Pendleton King Park is a piece of Augusta’s history. And thousands of people want to stay that way. Blount believes there is more history in this park than in the museum downtown.

“We’re talking about the estate of Henry Barclay King. He’s the son of John Pendleton King who started Georgia Railroad, Georgia Railroad Bank,” Blount explained.

The park is named in honor of Henry Barclay King’s son: “He passed away at 29. His father was still alive, so he lost his son,” Blount said. “I’m sure there was great remorse not being able to spend his life with his son, and not letting his son bury him.”

Although the trustees have been communicating with the city about the park’s future, PKP has always had a foundation that strives to improve the green space.

“We’ve expended time, sweat and monies on the park. We did all of that with the understanding that the park would remain available to the public and us to continue our efforts,” Blount said.

he explained if it comes down to it, the foundation wants to be prepared to buy the park from the trustees by December 31st– when the park’s lease with the city ends. That’s why they are asking for donations.

“As a foundation, we have a plan of action. We are executing that plan. We will be making weekly updates through press releases: What we are going to do and what we have done,” Blount concluded.

Blount asks all community members who support Pendleton King Park to sign the petition. Also, he suggests you can even call your district’s commissioner.